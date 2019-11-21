Speaker Bosma’s leadership in the Statehouse has made Indiana more prosperous and improved the lives of generations of Hoosiers. When we talk about the Indiana Success Story, one constant during the decades-long turnaround for our state has been Brian Bosma. We’re now a state of balanced budgets, able to make record investments in education and infrastructure, attract jobs from all over the world, and improve the health and wellness of our citizens.
Our party is stronger because of his leadership, and Indiana is better because of his decades of service. We’re grateful for all Brian has done to make Indiana better and congratulate him on a well-earned retirement.
Kyle Hupfer, state GOP chairman
Commented
