Thank you, Sen. Mike Braun for helping farmers and agri-business in Indiana and throughout the U.S. by introducing the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act (GCS). This bill will put money in farmers' pockets while also improving their soil quality.
By removing roadblocks and improving technical assistance, GCS gives Indiana farmers the tools they need to optimize the soil health of their farmland via economic incentives.
You know this bill is good for farmers when it is supported by a wide spectrum of farming groups. These include:
- American Farm Bureau Federation.
- American Farmland Trust.
- National Corn Growers Association.
- American Soybean Association.
- National Council of Farmer Cooperatives.
- National Farmers Union, and more than 40 other farm groups, as well as many Fortune 500 companies.
Thank you, Sen. Braun! This is the kind of win-win solution that will help America solve difficult problems in ways that benefit our people and our economy.
Joseph Sauer, Lafayette
