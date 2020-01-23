We have a problem.
If an elected representative feels comfortable enough to unabashedly write and promote a bill that takes power away from citizens and diminishes our democracy, we have a big problem.
State Sen. Jim Buck, who is not up for reelection this year, recently introduced a bill that would take people's vote away and instead allow each party to choose their U.S. Senate nominee at their party's state convention. As is the case with so many policies Sen. Buck promotes, this bill will take Indiana in the opposite direction that most other states are going in.
The idea isn’t new.
Many states, at one time, have chosen their nominees this way. However, most of those states have recognized that this is not the will of the people so they changed their laws. Currently, there are no states I could find trying to take power away from the electorate and place it in the hands of a select few party insiders.
Sen. Buck is so out of touch that many of his Republican colleges are distancing themselves from this bill.
So why does Sen. Buck think he can promote such an unpopular and democracy-killing bill? Well, if I had to guess it’s because of two reasons: 1. He thinks voters will forget when he is up for reelection in 2022. And more importantly, 2. He thinks the district is so gerrymandered in the Republicans favor, it doesn’t matter what he does or says.
So let’s not forgot or give in.
First, call Sen. Buck and tell him you oppose this bill. Then vote for the candidate in every election who truly represents the people.
Nolan Born, Kokomo
