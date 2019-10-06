Since the day the votes were counted and Trump won (remember that country map with almost a solid red USA?), the Dems have conducted what is properly called the Resistance. Now we are enduring an impeachment inquiry, but in reality it has been correctly identified by the House minority leader as a “political messaging campaign.”
As we regularly see in Washington, truth-searching is a one-sided endeavor. Pelosi refuses to take a vote to legitimize her actions because 1) she is unwilling to give the Republicans an equal status for investigating; 2) since this a political event she is protecting vulnerable Dems from the spotlight of a vote; and 3) the Dems suffer from a psychiatric condition called projection. Simply said, they have already done many things they are trying to say Trump did.
This a political endeavor. The media tends almost exclusively to allow a Dem spin on what we are "fed." In a similar vein, this messaging campaign does not need to meet a legal standard and, in fact, the favorable media never counters what the Dems throw out. They can push what amounts to falsehoods as facts.
This frustrates many. It also makes it hard to fight back.
Why aren’t Dems and their allies prosecuted? 1) with a country bitterly divided, can you convince a jury? 2) as mentioned, a legal standard for evidence is higher than a political level; and 3) there is a certain level of cowardice among the GOP.
Allow a vote, Nancy.
Mike Moran, Kokomo
