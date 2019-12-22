Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM) is a people-to-people ministry. Our focus is on assisting the homeless and those who would be homeless without some assistance.
We are blessed to work in the ministry of helping to prevent loss of homes, moving the homeless off the streets and guiding both into stable living.
This is accomplished in a variety of ways - through the CAM Payee Program, Drop-In Center, Bill Hudson Project, Family Hope Center, Wayman-Johnson Home and permanent CAM housing.
With your love and care, CAM has been able to assist 657 people from January to September. This is 117 children, 36 teens, 284 men and 220 women. Two hundred forty people, 37%, self-reported being homeless in these first nine months. During this time, we housed 108 people. This includes 26 children, nine teens, 60 men and 13 women.
Your Christmas and year-end tax-deductible contributions are essential in maintaining all our services.
In the coming year, as CAM continues to serve the homeless and near homeless, we are prayerfully exploring approaches to enhance the way that CAM meets client needs. CAM has made a difference in the lives of many and with your partnership, we will be able to continue to do so.
Consider partnering with CAM as we transition by pledging a monthly donation. The support of wonderful partners like you makes the work of CAM possible. Just as I asked during CAM's Celebration and Awards Banquet in October, I ask again, "Will you believe with me?"
Dennine Smith, executive director, CAM
