We will all get through this pandemic together because we are one, we are told. But are we really "one"?
What about the many Trump bashers who constantly tell us Trump is a mean, awful person with no positive traits, who has mental issues and needs help, who has no good side to him? They probably can't pray with him in unity when he calls for a national day of prayer.
The least they could do is get behind him in support, as he leads the country through this trying time. What we need less of right now is a constant barrage of negative rhetoric, and political cartoons running him down. We could use these people trying to see the good that exists in Trump, as it does in every person.
Whatever the reality is, Trump pushes on. Hopefully he can look behind him and at least think we are all there in it together.
But one thing is certain. Even those who dislike him as intently as they indicate are going to make it too. And it probably won't change them.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.