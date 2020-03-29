During this time of uncertainty and social distancing, your team at the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce will continue to operate and bring you relevant information and resources to help your business succeed.
We are in regular communication with the Indiana and U.S. chambers of commerce, the Indiana Small Business Development Center, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. We're also in close contact with city and county representatives, ensuring we're updated on changes in our community. We will continue to share resources from these organizations with all of our members through email, social media and phone calls.
Chambers across the country are finding ways to creatively achieve their missions. We are working together as an industry to find new and unique ways to support our business communities, partner with one another and identify programs or services that are valuable right now. Our membership development coordinator is doing member check-ins by calling members one by one. The ambassadors will be reaching out to members as well. The Young Professionals Network will be reaching out to members of the community providing ideas on balancing home and work life. Our Women’s Business Council collected food and donated it to the Kokomo Urban Outreach. Members of the business community are keeping one another informed on the chamber’s new Facebook group called “Greater Kokomo Open for Business”. These are just a few of the ways we are working to support our members and our community.
Let us at the chamber know what you need. Let us know how you are doing. Let us know what we can do to help you. From all of us at the chamber, we are standing with you and know we will overcome these unprecedented times as a community.
Stay safe and healthy.
Liz Kerns, Chamber manager
