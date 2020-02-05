There are a lot of psychological, trauma-related injuries, specifically post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, mood swings, aggressive behaviors, rage and suicides that our servicemen and servicewomen who have returned from war are dealing with in their lives.
Also, there are families and children living everyday life in the same environment in every community. Most of these conditions develop a cycle of violence, as many of these child victims become perpetrators of violence in reaction.
Our children did not have to go to Iraq or Afghanistan to develop these disorders or experience violence, because it's right here in their neighborhoods and homes. Intervention is needed in our communities right now.
Col. Bill Smyser, Kokomo
