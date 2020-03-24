If we only learn one thing from this pandemic, it is that China is not a friend but an enemy. That should be evident to everybody but tree-hugging peaceniks.
We must absolutely put the highest priority on liberating our supply chain from a Chinese stranglehold. We should start with medical supplies and drugs and then go from there to other items. This has been part of China’s long range plan and we totally played along, because for America all too long, the bottom line and cost has been what drove things.
For Americans who spend their last dollar every day, the cheapest price drives them. That is foolish. China has embarked on a heavy handed propaganda program to hide their complicity, and we’ve seen comments from China like, "Quit saying we are at fault or we will not ship antibiotics." Is that plain enough for you?
China’s cheap 5G network isn’t done out of benevolence, but rather to allow them to siphon off information. To give them easy access to our communications. China is adapt at stealing technology, and 5G will make it easier.
So please encourage your legislators to learn. It’s too late to be proactive, but we can be reactive to the Chinese.
Mike Moran, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.