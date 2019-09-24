We’re 44 days from Election Day. It’s getting closer and closer. I cannot thank you enough for your support, your words of kindness and encouragement, and your admirable character.
I know it’s tempting to get down and dirty, go low, sling mud and call people names … but you haven’t.
You’re taking the high road. My dad would be proud.
I spoke to a group of teenagers today about what it means to take the high road. As a teen myself, when I would come home frustrated with my day and upset about what someone else did, he would always ask, “What did you do?”
It made me so mad! I defended myself and explained what others did to me. He’d ask again, “What did you do?” After two to three more rounds, I finally stopped arguing. He’d say, “Take the high road, Ab. You’ll never regret taking the high road.”
He was right then, and he’s right now. I am calling on all supporters to #TakeTheHighRoad. We all have choices to make, even when others misrepresent my integrity, call me names and outright lie.
You must stand up ... but not for me. For Kokomo. For our children. For our future. Don’t fight for me; fight for us. That means taking the high road ... every time.
Forty-four days to go. We absolutely can do this. We have too much at stake to hide in the shadows and let others speak for us. Stand up. Stand tall. Fight for our future.
Abbie Smith, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.