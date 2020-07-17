I was angry after reading a newspaper article and the racism coming from Mr. Jesse Sisk, the pastor of the Smyrna Christian Church. His use of the Bible is not even close to the understanding he espouses.
Specifically his statement: “God created all the races exactly how He wanted them on the sixth day, and it was very good. He doesn’t like anything to be intermixed out of its natural creation.”
The only thing Mr. Sisk got correct is God created as He wanted. If Mr. Sisk would read the sixth day of the Genesis account of creation he would notice God created one man, Adam, and one woman, Eve (Genesis 1:26-27; 2:8-25).
From the two of them came all people who have ever existed. From the two of them came all skin colors known to humanity. That means their children would have been different skin colors and marriage would have included different skin colors.
Jesus reached out to the Samaritan woman, a people group hated by Jews at the time (John 4). Paul said, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus" (Galatians 3:28).
I exhort Mr. Sisk to stop his Civil War rhetoric that unfortunately some pastors used at that time, and get in line with how Jesus Christ lived and what the New Testament commands.
Pastor Jerry Van Auken, First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
