When it comes to who is mayor of Kokomo, I don't care whether it's a Republican or a Democrat. All I ask for is to do their best to make Kokomo a better city.
No previous mayor has even come close to the extremely long list of city improvements Mayor Greg Goodnight has completed. Mayor Goodnight deserves credit for hard work and loyal dedication, plus the skilled workers to do the labor on construction projects.
Previous mayors, both Democrats and Republicans, did small, piecemeal projects - maybe three or four projects you could put on their resumes. Make a comparison of what previous mayors did for Kokomo to what Goodnight did in his 12 years as Kokomo's best mayor.
Mayor Goodnight has set the progress bar maybe too high for future Kokomo mayors to duplicate and follow his leadership in building Kokomo into a higher quality of life.
I believe previous mayors have wasted time watching reruns of "Capt. Kangaroo," drinking five cups of coffee and eating a lot of doughnuts. No wonder they got nothing done.
I wish Goodnight could still continue on as mayor. It's great he spend his 12-year term turning Kokomo into a first-class city. I only hope future mayors will take his example and continue building on his legacy that he has set as a high bar for Kokomo.
My opinion: Greg Goodnight is Kokomo's best mayor ever, and that's a fact.
David Gee, Kokomo
