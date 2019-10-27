When you know exactly why you made the life-changing decision to run for mayor of your city, it’s easy to avoid the distractions of politics as usual.
I’m running for Lindsay, who needs affordable child care so she can get back to work.
I’m running for Freddie, who needs the run-down house next door cleaned up so the crime that takes place there leaves and he can sleep at night.
I’m running for Stefani, who needs to know there are resources out there to help others who are struggling with addiction and mental-health issues like she did.
I’m running for Johnny, who needs his sidewalk fixed so he can get to the trolley stop to get to the grocery store in his wheelchair.
I’m running for Tamara, who needs lighting on her block so she feels safe in her neighborhood.
I’m running for Jim, who needs a reason to believe his government truly does operate in service to its people.
I’m running for you. I will fight for you. I’m not afraid to take a stand, dig in, and do the hard work.
Don’t let the last-ditch efforts we always see from long-time politicians distract us from the work ahead. Don’t expect them to stand up for something, or against anything, when they never have before. Don’t expect more than they’ve ever proven themselves to be.
I’m focused on our future, now more than ever, and the reasons I’m running.
Clear eyes. Full hearts. Can’t lose.
Abbie Smith, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.