Climate change has become a major talking point with many in the Democratic Party.
Now, I am not one who denies climate change. Heck, when I was in school we learned about the Ice Age and how many of our beautiful lakes were formed by glacial till. I guess that isn't taught anymore. That certainly was climate change. And yet, mankind somehow survived, and it certainly wasn't caused by man.
So what is the motivation to keep talking about climate change?
In my opinion, it is to promote fear so that people will be willing to be led by "those who know what's best." It is to convince people to give up their independence and a certain amount of their freedoms to be protected from the threat of climate change.
The Democratic Party is about the "elites" leading the masses who would rather have someone tell them what to think and do rather than figuring out things on their own. We deplorables would rather not live in fear. We would rather believe the Scriptures than the rhetoric. We would be independent than dependent.
Climate change is another attempt to frighten the masses in order to control them.
Brad Knigga, Russiaville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.