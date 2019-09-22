It is no small concept that some candidates for public office (and officeholders) believe that there is no harm if their speech contains off-color words.
However, their audience contains people who relish a clean delivery. A word choice shows wisdom and intelligence and respect. It also can show the lack of wisdom, intelligence and respect. For the first, his supporters are citizens. For the speaker using coarse language, his audience are subjects.
As Martin Luther wrote for the meaning of one commandment: "Thou shalt not curse, swear, use witchcraft, lie nor deceive, but call upon His name in every trouble, pray, praise and give thanks."
As a 90-plus-year-old geezer, I witness custom changes. Removing a hat at certain times was one.
This man steps onto a waiting elevator. Two young ladies get on at the same time. Out of respect, consistent with his generation, he removes his hat. As the elevator door closes to move up, the two youngsters begin talking. Upon overhearing their words, the old geezer puts his hat back on. Not only puts it back on, but pulls it down over his ears!
There can be times when a speaker will have to eat his words. Better they all be clean and wholesome.
Leonard Hartman, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.