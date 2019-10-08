We are fortunate to have Ray Collins as a candidate for Kokomo city council in the upcoming election. Ray Collins is a man of God, a tireless public servant and a family man who treats others with respect and compassion. He is a great role model and mentor for children, and he has dedicated more than 20 years of his life to troubled youth in this community.
Ray Collins is not running for city council to serve his personal interests and goals. Ray is a humble, honorable leader who is willing to sacrifice for the greater good.
Ray Collins was driven to run for city council because he is the type of man who finds pleasure in serving others, and he wants to use his gifts and talents to make Kokomo a more powerful, secure and prosperous city.
I am a better person because of Ray's influence in my life, and I am confident that the citizens of Kokomo will feel the same if they elect Ray Collins. I am pleased to recommend Ray Collins for city council.
Jeff Lipinski, Russiaville
