As the crossroads of the nation, Indiana has long been at the forefront of innovative infrastructure solutions. Having a Hoosier leading the Department of Transportation will be an opportunity to build on our state’s proven record of success.
Congratulations to Secretary Buttigieg – I look forward to working together to strengthen our nation’s infrastructure and ensure the safety and efficiency of our transportation system.
Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana
