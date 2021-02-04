As the crossroads of the nation, Indiana has long been at the forefront of innovative infrastructure solutions. Having a Hoosier leading the Department of Transportation will be an opportunity to build on our state’s proven record of success.

Congratulations to Secretary Buttigieg – I look forward to working together to strengthen our nation’s infrastructure and ensure the safety and efficiency of our transportation system.

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Indiana

