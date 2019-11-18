Have you heard of the Convention of States? Sometimes referred to as the Article 5 Convention? This is a way the founders of this nation provided to amend the Constitution if the combined houses of the United States government got out of control.
I’ll let you research this, but suffice it to say this is a constitutional means of forcing the will of the public onto the government. Currently the Convention of States (COS) is focusing on placing term limits on the elected members of both the House and the Senate. The leaders of the drive to call this convention are thinking of placing limits of one or two terms on the Senate and about the same on members of the House.
You may not be aware that Indiana was the sixth state to approve the Convention. I bring this up because I was trying to email Sen. Todd Young the other day and had a difficult time getting past his web page that wanted contributions for his next campaign.
Do you see a conflict? We as a population are trying to limit the continual presentation of the professional politician. I’m thinking in the spirit of things Sen. Young should not be running for re-election. Sen. Young has also spent several years in Washington as a member of the House.
As I looked around the surface of what passes for my desk, I found an advertisement from an Indiana state senator. This senator probably voted for the Convention of States, in which we are trying to limit the professional politician. As I looked at this senator, I found that he has been in political office in Indiana in the Senate since 2008 but in the Indiana House since 1994.
If Indiana political parties don’t want professional politicians at the national level, why do we have them at the state level? I fully expect someone to shout, “But he’s a nice guy." He may very well be a nice guy, but he is also a professional politician. Who, by his actions of voting for the Convention of States, is now a hypocrite. We limit people at the national level but not at the local level.
We should demand our politicians get out of state office after two or three terms to prevent our state government from becoming stagnant like the U.S. Congress. We should do this as a Convention of the State of Indiana in order to create greater opportunity for our population to participate in our state government.
I believe that by the time this article hits the streets, both political parties in Indiana will jump straight up with cries of "no, no, not me. I’m good, doesn’t matter."
Those who have been in political office should be getting out and people who have the desire to participate but can’t get past the party screeners will now have a chance to participate.
Ed Roberts, Windfall
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.