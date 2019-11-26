I am absolutely outraged at the abuse which is taking place in America today. I am convinced a majority of Americans are just as outraged as I am. The abuse with which I am referring to is the First Amendment to the Constitution (Freedom of the Press).
Many members of the news media have abused their First Amendment rights in such a manner that has done extreme damage to America as a whole and Americans individually. This has gone on long enough, and it is time for Congress to act. Congress, we are watching and anxiously waiting for your action.
When our Founding Fathers guaranteed us freedom of the press, they wrote it for the times in which they were living; it does not at all mean what the media of today believes it to mean. They had no idea the tools which would be available to the news media today which could be used in such a destructive manner.
Members of the news media can be held accountable if they knowingly and willingly spread information which they know is false, but this is not enough. This is not the 18th century anymore. We are now living in the 21st century, and what we need now is some common sense freedom-of-the-press legislation. We are also long overdue for universal background checks and possibly a national registry for those who wish to practice these First Amendment rights.
We are not at all attempting to take away or restrict your First Amendment rights. Our goal is to protect Americans from those who wish to cause harm to others by abusing their Freedom of Press rights. With these rights come responsibility.
As members of the news media, do not attempt to convince us it is a small percentage of your colleagues who abuse these rights. Try telling that to the ones who have been harmed. And do not attempt to convince us the good guys far outweigh the bad guys because that sounds a lot like you are saying the only way to stop a bad guy with a microphone or keyboard is a good guy with a microphone or keyboard.
I repeat, what we need today is common sense freedom-of-the-press legislation.
Marty Kemp, Greentown
