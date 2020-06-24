How do we reform criminal justice? The question of the moment. I know everyone wants this to be easy, something someone else does. This won’t work. Policy needs to be changed at the federal level, the state level and the local level. There needs to be societal change. White people need to call the police less. It can be a little hard to tell if calls are motivated by race or something else. The white population needs to think before calling the police.
The federal government should state what is allowed. There needs to be a federal excessive-force law. Ban pepper spray, rubber bullets and chokeholds. Maybe ban police wearing riot gear to protests.
State governments need to investigate violations. The prosecutors who work with local police departments aren’t in charge of figuring out if the police have done something wrong. This being handled by the federal government would result in massive backlog. The people making the accusations should be able to ask for a federal investigation.
The local governments have what is probably the most important and hardest job, changing procedure. They need to train their employees in de-escalation, implicit and explicit bias, and protest management. Funds can be transferred from equipment spending.
All levels of government need to learn how to respond to protests. Everyone’s goal should be to make sure that protests remain peaceful. However, this does not appear to be the case.
State governments don’t respond at all until local police have failed. There might be some state police involved, but without a coherent state strategy. This means that governors are being reactive. This prevents a good response.
We need the National Governors’ Association to add protest management to its new governors’ course. Waiting for violence before responding is going to look like trying to crush an uprising.
Police need to have de-escalation training. Mayors need to understand that they are in charge of the police. The police shouldn’t get everything they ask for. The federal government needs to watch state and local responses to prevent excessive aggression. Unfortunately, at this point the federal government is actively encouraging violence against protesters.
Each government has a part to play. So does society. We need to start changing now and recognize that this problem is deep and won’t be fixed overnight. Incremental change is frustrating, but constant and continuous change will fix the problems.
Karoline Fairbanks, Terre Haute
