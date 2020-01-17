Council’s Jones must resign seat
As a woman of faith, the repugnant statements made by council member Greg Jones against Islam (and those who practice this faith tradition) and against the LGBTQ+ community, deeply trouble me. The kind of hate speech and expressed bigotry used by Greg Jones has no place in our community and is especially unwelcome in our city’s governing body.
While his own personal convictions may have led him to make these statements (and, in our country he is free to make them) his words and actions have shown that he does not possess the fair mindedness or moral character needed for public service.
Speech, while being protected, also has consequences. His hateful speech demonstrates his inability to fairly represent those he sought to “otherize.” While the mayor has issued a statement condemning what was said by Councilman Jones, actions must follow to reach out to those whom Jones has hurt to make amends. All citizens of Kokomo should feel that they are fairly represented and safe in their community.
Without question, council member Greg Jones does not represent the best of who we are or reflect our values. He certainly does not demonstrate the fairness, thoughtfulness or tolerance needed in a representative of the 4th District, the district that houses our city’s Islamic Center. The right and just thing for him to do is resign. If he chooses not to resign, he should be removed from office.
I am deeply saddened that a public servant would use this kind of language to describe another human being, their sexia; orientation, or their religion. In the 20 years I have lived here, I have seen this city grow in the areas of acceptance and celebration of those who bring a diverse perspective to our community; and yet, someone running for public office in 2015 felt free to malign others in such a hateful manner.
If good is to come from this, I pray that we respond in ways that make our city safer and more just. In my interactions with both the LGBTQ+ community and with the Muslim community, I have experienced love, kindness, acceptance and radical hospitality. Their presence and involvement in our city makes Kokomo better, kinder, more loving, more accepting, more diverse and more inclusive.
May we move forward in ways that correct the wrong done to those who have been hurt by someone whose only contribution was to create discord.
Annie Lightsy, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.