This letter is for all the people who refuse to practice safety guidelines for COVID.
This virus is no joke. I took all precautions and still got it. It only takes one person to infect you.
I had fever, chills, body aches, and when I couldn't catch my breath, I went to Community Howard's ER. My oxygen level was 85. Felt like I was suffocating. I was admitted and put on oxygen.
I didn't think I would make it out of the hospital. The doctors and nursing staff at Community Howard saved my life. They not only had to care for me but many other COVID patients.
So after antibiotics and plasma treatment, I was able to go home. I still had weeks of fatigue, weakness and was on oxygen. But due to the excellent care I received I have recovered.
So when someone tells you they don't need to wear a mask and still go out on the town, tell them to read this and maybe they will take it more seriously.
Believe me you don't want this and you don't want to spread it. Again, I want to personally thank Community Howard's doctors and nurses (care TMS 2nd floor) for the excellent care I received.
Timothy Fisher, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.