At crossroads with COVID
This year has been rough, in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Americans have been asked to sacrifice the freedom to choose what is best for their health. We’ve been asked to sacrifice vacations, weddings, funerals, family reunions, religious services.
And for the most part, we’ve each made those sacrifices willingly in order to slow the spread enough so that everyone who needs hospital resources will have access to those resources.
But I believe we’re coming to a crossroads in the pandemic. The direction we collectively choose will chart the course of the American experiment for generations to come. The choice: continue to forfeit our rights, our freedoms, and our health choices to government officials, or refuse the arbitrary edicts and take back our personal responsibility.
Why are we being faced with this choice? This year, we’ve seen our loved ones’ funerals canceled or limited while leftist elites flew across the country to attend a deceased congressman’s funeral. We’ve been scolded by CNN anchors about the importance of wearing masks while those same anchors flout their refusal to wear one themselves. We’ve been prohibited from attending religious services while riots and marches of millions shoulder to shoulder are celebrated. The mayor of Chicago has recently ordered her constituents to shelter in place, even calling on them to cancel their Thanksgiving plans, though she celebrated the election results in a crowded street last week. And there’s also the infamous photo of our resident expert Dr. Fauci, who refused to wear a mask at a baseball game while simultaneously scolding the country for months about the importance of masking.
I use the above examples to indicate a trend. Politicians and celebrities (the societal elites) are acting as petty tyrants by imposing arbitrary requirements on the “little people” while ignoring these requirements themselves. They appear to think that they live above such things, but expect us to follow their immoral edicts to the letter. It’s a disgrace, and it should not be happening in America. Now there is talk of more lockdowns.
Decades from now, when the history books recall this year, will it be remembered as the year that all freedoms were forfeited and never returned, or will it be remembered as the year Americans pushed back and refused to be bullied into submission. We still have a choice, for now.
Johnny Albertini, Kokomo
