On Oct. 11, we celebrated International Day of the Girl. As the CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana and the mom of four girls, I spend my professional and personal life watching amazing girls discover their sense of purpose while learning about advocacy, STEM, business, the world, and the potential for the future. So, I can’t help but have hope; then reality hits.
According to the World Economic Forum’s most recent Global Gender Gap report, at the current rate of progress, it will take 202 years for women to make as much money as men, and 107 years for the number of women in politics to equal the number of men.
Women are 47% more likely to suffer severe injuries in car crashes, because safety features are designed for men.
The U.S. is one of only eight countries in the world that does not provide any form of paid maternity leave.
Closer to home, Indiana is one of the worst states in the country in terms of paying men and women the same wage for the same work, ranking 49.
I don’t know how to tackle all these challenges, but in my role, I can help influence the next generation of female leaders through the No. 1 girls-only leadership program in the world – Girl Scouts! The influence that Girl Scouts has made in this country during the past 105 years is profound. Currently, 76% of current female U.S. senators, 67% of female governors, and every female secretary of state in the U.S. wore the Girl Scout green.
I want to make it possible for every girl in central Indiana to be a Girl Scout and participate in our research-based, proven leadership experience. Give the girls in your life the resources to take action. I know with more Girl Scouts in the lead, there will be even more to celebrate every Oct. 11.
Danielle Shockey, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.