This is an opinion of a former Democrat.
For over 30 years I have voted a straight Democratic ticket! Had I have known what the true agenda of the Democratic Party as I see it now, or as it appears to me, my family and I would never have voted as a Democrat.
Starting with the 2016 election of Donald Trump, all that is apparent to me is that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others of the Democratic Party are trying to destroy our government from within.
My family is one that believes all ethnicities, religions and loving people should all be allowed to become citizens of the USA. However, they should all pledge their allegiance to the flag of our country and obey the laws of this country's Constitution. If they want only to adhere to the laws that they ran from, they should return to those lands that have those laws.
James Shaffer, Kokomo
