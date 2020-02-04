I will admit Trump hasn’t helped himself. Put that aside and look at the whole issue, what the genesis was, how it went through the House, and how the House managers conducted themselves.
We’ve heard "impeach him" since we met Trump the candidate, the man who surprised both parties and their home, the Swamp. We’ve heard Al Green and others say, "Impeach. We can't beat him."
And now after it appears the trail may be over, we have to endure more lies from House Democrats.
Only one party tried to steal an election. Only one party actually used a foreign government to interfere in an election. Only one party promised proof of true wrongdoings over and over and never produce anything, except evidence of collusion and perjury. And only one party has said we will not stop.
So buckle up and endure the Chinese water torture or their attempt at death by 1,000 cuts. This is the Democratic Party.
Mike Moran, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.