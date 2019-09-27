How many understood what quid pro quo was before the Dems rolled out their latest attempt to reverse an election?
Congressman Al Green said if we don’t impeach, Trump will get elected. Never before has a president been threatened with impeachment as a means to void a future election.
Everything Trump is accused of doing is already a fait accompli with the Dems. They already have done everything. They talk about so much circumstantial evidence, and yet what do we know for sure?
1. VP Biden is on video saying he wants a quid pro quo. It happens and his son, a dishonorably discharged cocaine addict, gets a job for which he has no experience at a salary of $50K per month.
2. VP Biden takes his son to China, Joe has conversations, Hunter sees China initiate financial arrangements like they never have done, and Hunter sees over $1 billion flow his way.
3. The Democratic National Committee pays a foreign government to help with opposition research and help with an investigation into an opponent.
The Democratic Party and its minions, both elected and media, continue to show they will stop at little to nothing to further their desire for power and control of America through their socialistic goals.
Mike Moran, Kokomo
