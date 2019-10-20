The operation of city government is at a crossroads. In times like these we all want to make sure we are in the hands of qualified elected officials.
Diane Howard, a newcomer to local politics, has courageously stepped up to run for city clerk. She has a strong sense of duty to our community. This sense of duty is apparent by her history of working as process server for the Howard County Sheriff’s Department for 22 years.
While serving in this position, she has an outstanding record of being honest, strong, kind and hardworking. All of the same qualities we would desire to have in a city clerk. Her vast experience would help her do the job as clerk, such as filing all papers pertaining to the office of clerk, preserving all city council records and managing other legal/city documents as required.
She is smart and highly motivated. She is professional, reliable and committed to any challenge put before her. She is dedicated to excellence.
I am voting for Diane Howard in this 2019 city election for clerk! I am asking you to do the same. She truly wants to do the job, and I know she will do it well because she has the heart of a servant.
Martha Lake, Howard County auditor
