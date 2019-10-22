As I sit here and contemplate about writing my letter to the editor, which I have never done, I know in my heart that my husband would have done the same thing for Tyler Moore.
I, like so many, know what a good mayor Tyler will be. He has a servant’s heart, a love for his family and this city. His faith is a very important part of his life and he will do what is right for the taxpayers of this city, as he has lived here his entire life and his experience is unmatched.
Tyler will bring a calmness and respect to City Hall and all its employees, listening to all concerns, whether it be city workers or citizens. Tyler has a patient temperament, which he has learned from his upbringing and being the father of five children.
His platform is just what this city needs, especially his priority to make all of us feel safe by hiring more police officers and firefighters. Andy was always a believer that police presence in our neighborhoods deters crime and the city has depleted both of our public safety departments.
I know Andy was looking so forward to casting his ballot for Tyler and talking to his dad about the upcoming election. He had so much respect for this family. It is not about being a Democrat or Republican, it is about doing what is right for this city and electing Tyler Moore for mayor.
Susie Castner, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.