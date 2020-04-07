Do your part to thwart spread
When your city elected officials took our oaths of office three short months ago, we did not expect that our community would be thrown into such a whirlwind of change that no one would have wanted or expected in our lifetimes! These are unprecedented times.
Businesses, housing and food security have been compromised. Our physical and mental health is being challenged daily as we constantly receive updates regarding the spread of the virus. Even our sense of freedom has been shaken as we are asked to determine what is “essential” vs. “non-essential.”
Please know that I and your City Council members understand the plight of our community and state, and we are continuing to make difficult decisions in order to protect the future of our community.
We have complete confidence in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s efforts and the decisions made by his administration’s recent executive orders. We appreciate the efforts undertaken by Howard County government and local Department of Health.
Although the city has the authority within its territorial jurisdiction to regulate the conduct of city residents, I consulted with our council members and we have decided that no additional actions need be taken at this time. Any such action would/could only place more restrictions on city businesses and residents — which is the last thing we wish to do. We were also pleased to see the shift from restricting the sale of “non-essential items” to “one shopper -one cart,” as it better serves the true heart behind efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
We are all in this together. We share in the inconveniences created by the limitations in our activities. And the sooner we are able to limit the spread of the virus, the faster we can get back to rebuilding our community. It is critical that we as citizens take responsibility for our own actions to curb the continued expansion of the coronavirus.
The members of the city council and I ask for, and strongly encourage, the help of each citizen to protect ourselves, our neighbors and neighborhoods. In concert with state and federal government, it is imperative that as a community we come together and follow the CDC’s recommendations and Howard County guidelines to lessen the risk our community is experiencing. Social distancing is a proven method to change the spread and will reduce the number of our own citizens who may fall victim to this illness. We ask for your continued patience, cooperation and prayer for all affected by this crisis.
But not all is hopeless, friends! With the decision by GM and Ventec to use our local facilities for the much-needed ventilators and to recruit our incredible and capable workforce, Kokomo has now been brought to the front lines in the battle being waged against this terrible virus, and I am confident that we will help our country prevail!
And when the pandemic is under control and our community is buzzing, these efforts will allow us to exclaim, “We’re back, world, and we’re #KokomoStronger than ever!”
God bless, Kokomo.
Tyler Moore, Kokomo mayor
