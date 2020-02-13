I wrote a letter recently to the media regarding our president’s excessive lying and how it was becoming normal behavior for Republicans. After it was published, I received a call from a gentleman who told me that my letter did not go far enough.
He said that Trump supporters see him as a prophet. His insight got me to thinking back to the 1980s.
Some of my employees were sending large portions of their paychecks to TV evangelists Jimmy and Tammy Faye Bakker of the PTL Club. Out of concern for them and their families, I gently asked them if this was a good idea. Mistake! My advice made them more entrenched. The Bakkers were inside their spell-bound heads.
Sometimes the word "prophet" is confused with the word "profit." In my opinion, profit better describes Trump and the Bakkers. He is profiting from the presidency and soiling the institution much like the Bakkers did, shamming people of faith and the church.
How else do you explain VP Pence, a self-proclaimed Christian, turning his back and becoming a lap dog for a person he knows is irreligious? Who comes to a prayer breakfast to talk about vindication rather than forgiveness? Trump! And how else do you explain 52 Republican senators defying the oath that they put their filthy hands on the Bible to uphold?
The shirts-vs.-skins mentality is dividing the nation. Does grandpappy’s political affiliation reflect your beliefs and values?
Over the past nine presidential elections, I have voted three times for Republican candidates, five times for Democrats and forfeited one. I am close to never again voting for a Republican because of this mean-spirited Republican brand that casts aside common sense, truth and decency.
Republican Party, if you are listening, there is an old saying at the poker table that if you don’t know who the sucker is, it’s you.
Milton Beach, Kokomo
