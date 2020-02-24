President Trump got his opportunity to take care of Iran's Qasem Soleimani, dealing a blow to Iranian terror, and any ongoing attempts to discredit him because of not briefing Congress are a disservice to our military and elevating Soleimani.
Should President Franklin D. Roosevelt have ordered Gen. Eisenhower to brief Congress on D-Day, or President Truman briefing Congress about the A-bomb? Not at all.
Col. Bill Smyser, Kokomo
