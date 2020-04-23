Both of my parents were born during the Great Depression when food was scarce and jobs even scarcer. Their parents got through it by knowing that they had to take whatever jobs they could get or create to take care of their families. That meant taking in laundry, ironing, getting a job cleaning up parks and driving for a wealthy family. It’s their discipline, commitment and strength of character that created my parents. Four years of of food and fuel rationing while three of their sons served overseas fighting for freedoms they did not have at home during WWII.
Sacrifice. Strength of character and a faith-based positive outlook kept them going, and going strong.
Those are the people that created me. I’m thankful for them.
When I see people out protesting that they can’t follow a directive (for three weeks) that will not only save their lives, but the lives of other people, I see weakness. I see undisciplined selfishness.
Not wearing protective masks, or social distancing, carrying the flag of a rogue nation defeated 160 years ago in a civil war next to the flag my uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews fought for and continue to fight for. These are not patriots.
In my 58 years of being here, my government has not asked much of me. Now, they simply ask me to stay at home to prevent the rapid spread of this virus so that our health care system will not be overwhelmed. I get it, so I do it.
I find that strength in my ancestors.
Yes, I’ve had a few bad days when I thought I was losing it, but I didn’t. I got through it and I’m stronger today than I was six weeks ago when this began.
Nearly 45,000 American lives have been lost to COVID-19. I imagine driving through the town I grew up in, Kokomo, Indiana (~25,000 people).
No Cone Palace or Ned’s Corner Bar. Deserted streets; empty factories; no one alive to operate the equipment in them. Every store, shop, gas station is open, but the people that operate them are dead. Your pastors, ministers, priests, judges, nurses and doctors are dead. So are your neighbors and their children.
That’s 25,000 people.
It doesn’t matter what god you worship; what political party you align with; how you identify as a person. It’s a virus and if it doesn’t kill you, it’s going to leave a permanent damage to your heart, lungs and brain.
So just follow the damn directive!
Help the situation. Don’t have a job: You can also take in laundry from a health care worker, firefighter or policeman who is working 80 hours or more a week. Not your “dream job”, well it wasn’t my grandmother’s either. Do what you have to do to help the your own situation based off of where we are now. You’ll be helping all of us in the process.
Dwight Callaway, Washington, D.C.
