Dr. Woody Myers won this debate because he was the only candidate on the stage focused on taking actionable steps toward containing a pandemic that’s tragically claimed more than 4,000 Hoosiers’ lives and devastated our economy.
Under Eric Holcomb’s leadership, Indiana's economy is getting worse, not better. The labor force is shrinking, and more than 200,000 Hoosiers are looking for work and can’t find any.
Dr. Myers is ready to lead for working families on day one.
John Zody, Indiana Democratic Party chairman
