Congress passed and Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) in March in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. A big part of this bill was a $600 booster added to the amount that people would earn on their state's unemployment benefits.
With the $600 booster the average American is making $970 per week. Let’s think about that, the average person on unemployment in the US is receiving on average $970 a week. If you multiply that by 52 weeks they would receive $50,440 for the year.
Keep in mind the $970 per week is the national average, some are making much more. States like Massachusetts average much higher amounts receiving $75,000 or more. How much do you make a week, for the year for actually working? Do you believe this is right or fair?
If you were on these unemployment benefits would you be in a hurry to return to work? Our lawmakers have motivated people to sit at home instead of returning back to work.
Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats want to extend the $600 booster until January. Mitch McConnell and the Republicans want to lower the booster to $200. There is no doubt that the federal government had to prop up the states' unemployment funds with the massive amount of people filing for benefits. People should not make more on unemployment then what they make when they work. This truly is D.C. dumb.
Michael Hart, Kokomo
