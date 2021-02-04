Today [Tuesday], I voted against the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas for the Department of Homeland Security, due to ethics concerns stemming from his behavior during the Obama administration where he routinely used the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to issue green cards for political favors.
While I have voted for President Biden’s qualified nominees, it’s clear that Mr. Mayorkas’ previous behavior is disqualifying and raises serious red flags about the leadership at DHS.
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana
