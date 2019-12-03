Early history of Granny’s home
Granny’s Furniture on North Washington Street is closing. It’s showrooms were arranged around the old J.W. “Billy” Johnson mansion, built in the early 1900s.
Billy Johnson was born in Kokomo on Dec. 22, 1869. His father had the distinction of being the first known grower of celery in Howard County. Billy went to work for the Star Machine Works on North Main Street, where he learned the machinist trade. In 1903 he formed with George Kingston and two other men the Byrne-Kingston Co.
In the next few years he organized The Kokomo Brass Works, The Kokomo Electric Co. (1904), The Hoosier Iron Works (1916), The Kokomo Stamped Metal Co. (1919), The Kokomo Lithographic Co. (1919), and The Kokomo Malleable Iron Works in 1922. He was a director of The Globe Stove and Range Co., Kokomo Rubber Co., Citizens National Bank, Kokomo Steel and Wire Co., Como Chemical Co., Haynes Automobile Co., and Apperson Bros. Automobile Co. He held interests in The Conran & McNeal Co., Liberty Press Metal Co., and The Sedan Body Co. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Lodge, Kokomo Country Club, member and president of the Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, and was a trustee of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. He was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church. He married Nellie G. Krebser from Huron, Ohio.
The architect for his house was Kokomo’s R.L. Young. Robert Lincoln Young was born Jan. 30, 1862, in Belfast, Ireland, where his father was consul to Belfast by appointment of President Lincoln. His mother had been introduced to Queen Victoria, and at his birth she received letters of congratulation from both the Queen and President Lincoln. Moving to Indianapolis, his father was a friend of future President Benjamin Harrison. With two associates his father helped form Butler College and was its first president.
Robert Young’s first work as an architect came in Kokomo around 1890, when he worked for Armstrong-Landon and Co. One of his commissions was the Grace United Methodist Church building at Mulberry and Washington streets in 1895. He married Clara Kitchen in 1897. She was the young widow of Manson C. Kitchen, local furniture dealer who took Monroe Seiberling to Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the spring of 1891 to select furnishings for Seiberling’s new house, nearing completion. M.C. Kitchen passed in 1893.
In 1897 R.L. Young moved his family and practice to Newton, Massachusetts, where he worked for John Randolph Coolidge, a cousin of future President Calvin Coolidge. In 1903 the Youngs returned to Kokomo, and he opened an office on the south side of the square. Some of the buildings he built were his home on East Jefferson Street, the Elwood Haynes home, the W.C. Legg farm house north of Windfall, the Isis Theatre, the Crown Point Cemetery waiting house, and the Y.M.C.A. building. There were more than 100 area buildings to come from his drafting board, until he closed his office in 1920. In 1916 his designs were used to illustrate the publication “The Successful House.”
Clara Young had been a supervisor of music in the Kokomo schools; she passed in 1935. The latter years of R.L. Young were not kind to him. He lost his house in the Great Depression, and often he walked the streets, looking at the buildings he had designed. In the end confusion clouded his brain, and he passed on Nov. 17, 1944. His son Russell also became an architect and worked on the Shortridge High School buildings in Indianapolis. Another son, Arthur, was president of Midwest Plating in Kokomo.
The Johnson Mansion, with its towering chimneys and red tile roof, originally had a winding drive up to a carport, and the property was enclosed with a low brick pillared wall and iron fence. A two story garage was at the rear. Inside the house had four fireplaces, front and back stairways, stained glass windows, and a chapel room on the second floor. It was said that Johnson used to do business with men like Ford and Firestone, who would stay at his house when in town. He passed in 1927; the following year his son J. Paul Johnson consolidated several of his companies into the Kingston Products Co. In 1945 Shirley Home Furnishings moved to the home, expanding in every direction with new construction until the home was engulfed in showrooms, its own rooms also were used in the display of furniture.
Shirley’s gave way to Granny’s, and when that business closes it will be interesting to see what life is left in the old Johnson mansion.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
Commented
