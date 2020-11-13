I recently learned that Nov. 15 is “America Recycles Day.”
Kokomo and Greentown have curbside recycling. Several years ago the Howard County Recycling District was established and bins were placed at various locations throughout the county to serve those in the rural areas. One was placed on the fairgrounds in Greentown. These bins have signs which state what materials are accepted and what items are not allowed.
The process worked well for several years until one or more persons left prohibited items on the ground near the bins.
Disposal of these items was left to the Greentown Lions. After a time, the Lions said “enough” and asked that the bins be removed. An effort was made to find another location but to no avail.
The web page of the Recycling District lists current locations of bins at:
Northwestern High School
Western High School
Russiaville Town Hall
And the Taylor Township Trustee’s Office.
A location at 1701 N. Market St. in Kokomo is also available.
We in the eastern part of the county must now drive several miles to drop off our recyclables. The lack of a bin in the eastern part of the county does not speak well of us. Will we let the rest of the county take the prize for being more environmentally concerned than we are?
I am not quick to criticize those who ruined a good thing for us because I do not know their circumstances, but I am hoping someone will step forward and offer a small piece of their land for a bin. This would, of course, be on a trial basis.
If you are that person, please contact me at rjenkins.grapevine@gmail.com and I can put you in touch with someone who can answer any questions you might have. Or you may contact the Recycling District directly by email to hcrd@countyrecycling.org.
Rachel Jenkins, Greentown
