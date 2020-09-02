In spite of all the dissension, rallies and riots, most of America's people are alive and well.
Last month my friend Carolyn and I were shopping in the Forest Park Kroger. She had gone to the restroom. As she came out of the restroom she lost her balance and fell, hitting her head on the drinking fountain, scraping skin from both arms and bruising her right knee.
She cried out as she went down hard, and I was there in seconds. So was a young lady who had heard her fall. We got her up and the young lady had Chris the pharmacist there in a minute to check her out.
They put bandages on her skin tears, ice on the large bump on Carolyn's head, a chair to sit in and cold water to drink.
Jim the Kroger manager came and offered to help in any way that they could. In a few minutes Carolyn was able to hold onto the full grocery cart and walk. We were ushered by Jim and Marcy, a cashier, to the front of the store and Marcy checked us out without having to wait in line.
Kathleen, who bagged our groceries, accompanied us to our car, helped get Carolyn in and unloaded our groceries. I have never seen such kindness or empathy.
Another incident, totally different, happened to me about a month earlier. Carolyn was picking up a few items at the Galveston Dollar General while I waited in the car. I counted 28 people either going in or coming out, and in every case except one, someone opened the door for someone coming or leaving.
If you are looking for goodness in others, it is easy to find. What a joy to be an American.
Carl Stanforth, Galveston
