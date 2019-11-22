Embrace, honor tribal heritage
November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to reflect on the history of those people who were native-born in this country before Europeans ever arrived. I suspect November was chosen to lift up the Native American as a result of the many romantic stories about the Indians and the Pilgrims.
It is true that the Native Americans were hospitable to the newly arrived Pilgrims, but over time, with the Colonists bringing disease, encroaching on Indian land, and outnumbering the Native American population, conflict became inevitable. As a result, a confederation of tribes went to war against the Colonists in June of 1675 and eventually the tribes were defeated and some tribes were nearly decimated. In addition, many Native American captives were sold to slave traders and taken to the West Indies.
This early history of the Native Americans would soon be shaped by what would become “Manifest Destiny.” From Mexico would come Spanish colonizers into the land of the Native American Pueblo people (New Mexico). This resulted in the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, whereby the Pueblo people overcame the colonizers and retained their way of life for 12 years. Nevertheless, the Spanish Conquistadors returned and eventually the Native American Pueblo people came under the control of Spain, each Pueblo tribe being granted land.
With the coming of the 18th and 19th centuries, westward expansion resulted in Native American migration, one major trek being the Five Civilized Tribes and the Trail of Tears from the southeast U.S. to Oklahoma. In the Midwest to far west wagon trains, buffalo hunters, gold seekers, the railroad, and military expansion resulted in Native Americans acquiring disease, losing their food supply (buffalo), and relinquishing their lands. While treaties were signed with the U.S. government, many were broken, eventually leading to skirmishes and all-out war.
The Battle of the Little Big Horn, sometimes called “Custer’s Last Stand” was a climatic victory for the Native American peoples in the Plains, but it was also the beginning of their final defeat. Continued westward expansion and military repression, resulted in placing Native American tribes on reservations.
Chief Sitting Bull of the Sioux Nation, being a wise and courageous leader, was placed on the Standing Rock Reservation in what is now North Dakota. Being one of the more influential chiefs, he became a martyr for his people, being murdered on Dec. 15, 1890, for fear of his involvement in the Ghost Dance Movement. His death was almost immediately followed on Dec. 29, 1890, with the massacre of 300 Lakota Sioux at Wounded Knee.
In the Southwest, one of the most feared Apache chiefs was Geronimo, who as a young man, his mother, wife and children were killed by Mexican soldiers. Being credited with supernatural powers, he eluded 5,000 U.S. soldiers and 3,000 Mexicans for five months, eventually becoming the last Indian leader to formally surrender to the U.S. military.
Finally, as to the Far West, one cannot overlook the great Nez Perce leader, Chief Joseph. Believing in non-violence, he led his people out of Oregon and over the Rocky Mountains in retreat from westward expansion and military threat. Leading his people more than 1,170 miles, losing more than 100 men, and his people starving, he surrendered Oct. 5, 1877, to Gen. Nelson Miles and the U.S. Army.
It is to Gen. Miles that he made this sad but famous statement: “I am tired of fighting. Our chiefs are killed … I want to have time to look for my children, to see how many I can find. Maybe I shall find them among the dead. Hear men, my chiefs! I am tired, my heart is sick and sad. From where the sun now stands, I will fight no more forever.”
The Native American Race and the rich culture of the many tribes are part of the bone and sinew of this country. Thus, we dare not forget this great and proud people who often seem to be on the fringe of our discussions about race. They preceded us. They considered this land to be sacred and of the Great Spirit. And, they suffered beyond our ability to imagine suffering. While they may receive reparations in government funding through the Bureau of Indian Affairs, many of our Native American brothers and sisters remain repressed, overlooked and even forgotten. As such, it is important if not imperative for all of us to delve into Native American history and claim it as foundational to the American experience.
Therefore, being November and the season of Thanksgiving, it is well and good in our community named after Chief Kokomo of the Miami Tribe that we embrace and honor our Native American Heritage.
Fred Dorisse, Kokomo
