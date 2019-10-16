In a recent outgoing speech, Mayor Goodnight stated, “I base decisions based on the facts and based on data and a lot of times very little on emotion.”
This was in reference to his public safety stance and using decreased service runs in an attempt to downplay Kokomo’s new culture of crime and violence. That line he said really stuck out to me, because from a psychological point of view only narcissists/sociopaths use that little of emotion when dealing with policies that will affect the lives of people.
Logic and emotion both have their place; to be whole one must incorporate both in decision making. In the case of police staffing being reduced by 30%, to Goodnight it’s just numbers and business. He doesn’t take into account the human emotional toll that reduced staffing in that line of work does to our officers’ morale. He doesn’t take into account the danger to officers’ lives when we only have four or five patrol officers on duty some shifts.
Hell, when the FOP president has to come to the council to plead for help, you know something is not right.
When I served on the Westfield Fire Department, it was our policy to staff more than was needed. This is common in public safety departments, especially in police, because the extra staffing allows for more presence in troubled areas and other proactive crime deterrents, such as speed traps and more community involvement in neighborhoods and at schools. That extra cushion in staffing allows for a holistic approach to law enforcement, where as today due to low staffing we mainly see a reactive approach to law enforcement.
The problem is Goodnight is just viewing city employees like robots, who can run at bare-bones levels indefinitely. This is a flawed approach that does not take into account the emotions of city employees and how working conditions affect them and their family lives. It is time for a mayor that sees beyond just running the city like a business, and who values employees and citizens as people and not just statistics.
Adam Renshaw, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.