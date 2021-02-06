Dear Gov. Holcomb:
Recently, Commissioner McGuinness confirmed INDOT's intent to perform a Planning and Environment Linkage (PEL) Study for the U.S. 31 corridor. We appreciate the importance given to an improved U.S. 31 by yourself and by INDOT.
Your support has been evident as far back as October 2016, when you told our coalition that: "I'm on record for wanting to freeway this thing. U.S. 31 can't be a hodge-podge of types of roads, it has to be a freeway. In my mind, this is a top priority - this and finishing I-69. This seems easier than I-69 even. I'd like to get it done as soon as possible. It just makes sense - why do 70% of a project and not finish it?"
This beginning of a formal study of the corridor is the chance to fulfill that promise and improve U.S. 31 the right way - as a freeway from Indianapolis to South Bend. As you well know, this is a promise and vision that was shared by the previous four governors as well as yourself, and one that you can see to fruition.
The U.S. 31 Coalition is prepared to lend its full support to this PEL study effort. However, to give some clarity to the end goal, we hope that you will understand if we are so bold as to state that our support is a function of the following conditions:
That the U.S. 31 Coalition be a full partner in the development of the scope and the implementation of the PEL;
That the Purpose and Need Statement be drafted in an appropriate manner to allow the study of a freeway, and not merely the lowest cost/lowest benefit improvement;
That the RFP be issued as one contract for U.S. 31 so that segmentation does not occur;
That the U.S. Department of Transportation be immediately approached, requesting its formal participation, thus ensuring that the work product of the PEL will be recognized as a component of any further required environmental studies, such as an EA or EIS;
That there will be a moratorium on construction of U.S. 31 J-turns, or any other improvements inconsistent with freeway standards, and;
That the U.S. 31 interchanges and railroad overpasses currently design continue to advance toward construction, as planned and previously announced.
If we are in agreement on these points, we look forward to the quick implementation of the study. We are here to assist in any way possible.
We recognize and greatly appreciate the continued support you have given this project, as do all of the communities, organizations and individuals that live, work and depend on U.S. 31.
Brad Bagwell, president, U.S. 31 Coalition board of directors
