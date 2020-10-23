As the election approaches, we should remember how many things are made worse by allowing radical conservatives to dominate our politics.
Are you worried about losing your job to an automated machine or foreign worker? Remember to thank the "business-men", usually conservative, who buy the growing multitude of worker-replacing, automated-machines and hire the growing-multitude of cheaper foreign workers, replacing you on the job in your workplaces today. They are encouraged to do so by radical conservative politicians. It allows business-men to pocket the savings in wages. It is making them wealthier. It is leaving us poorer. The historical outcome of unbridled capitalism demanded by so many radical conservatives today.
As Dr. Michael Hicks reports, in the Kokomo Tribune, Sept. 28, 2020, "Last year, we in the U.S. produced 170% more manufactured goods than we did in 1979 (when employment peaked), but we did so with 37% fewer employees." We have seen similar employment decreases in other fields, such as retail sales. We have seen many retail stores close with the rise of "e-commerce" where we communicate with a computer which communicates with other computers, allowing you to buy things and services without leaving your homes. The purchase of more automated-machines and computers is encouraged by conservative politicians. They repeatedly voted to cut taxes on the profits from owning capital like worker-replacing, automated-machines. They are pandering to the greediest of the wealthy. Something we saw again with the Trump tax cut. Recent projections state that nearly 42% of all jobs existing today will be taken by worker-replacing, automated-machines in the coming years. Further, trampling the American Dream for so many people today.
Also, we have seen the doubling of the world population during the last 50 years. We have added nearly 4 billion people to near 4 billion people back then. It is the third time we have doubled the number of people around the world during the last two and a half centuries. Two and a half centuries ago was around the time of the American Revolution. Back when there were fewer than a billion people around the world. We can thank Modern Age knowledge of science, medicine, and technology for the increase. Thanks to which we no longer see 20% of our babies, born alive, die in their first year of life, as the USA saw up until the 1870s.
Adding people who need jobs so they can pay for their land, their food, and the other things they need to survive. Jobs that are increasingly being filled by worker-replacing, automated-machines. Today, we are seeing mass migrations of people searching for jobs. They do not head for some wasteland. They lack the resources to turn it green. Instead, they head for the "shining lights on the hill" of the USA and the European Union. They are among the crowds of people gathered at our Southern Border and the South shore of the Mediterranean Sea today.
What will we do with the extra people? An old saying states that "idle hands are the Devil's playground." Look at other lands were so many unemployed men are taking up arms and becoming criminal brigands. Men who live by looting, plundering, raping, and murdering their neighbors. Something we see with the Central American "Drug Gangs" and the various insurgencies our soldiers are helping fight in so many other nations today. The brigands are driving many people from their homes. These people are seeking refuge in other lands, like the USA and the European Union. We see them among the crowds of people gathered at our Southern Border and the South shore of the Mediterranean Sea today. Thanks, indirectly, to religious conservative demands that "we fill the land with more, more, and more people" today. Thanks, indirectly, to radical conservative politicians encouraging the purchase of more and more worker-replacing, automated-machines today.
We see something similar in the USA with the multitude of people filling our jails and prisons to overflowing today because they could not find a job. Much less a "good job" that pays enough to support a family. We see this in Indiana, where 65% of the jobs pay too little to support a family, according to the United Way ALICE reports. Thanks to our radical conservative politicians. They have refused to increase the minimum wage, insisted on passing "Right to Work (for less) Laws" and repeatedly cut taxes on the profits from owning capital like worker-replacing, automated-machines. They are pandering to the greediest of the wealthy. They are failing to "... promote the general Welfare ..." as demanded by the U.S. Constitution.
What "practical purpose" is served by the religious conservative demands that "we fill the land with more, more, and more people" today? Quoting the Bible, Quran, or other holy books will not do. They were all written centuries ago. Back when there were only a few hundred million of us around the world. Back when large areas of good-land remained available for the taking. Unlike today with our population approaching 8 billion. Unlike today where all the land belongs to someone, some community or nation. What we need are answers written today addressing the problems we see today.
We live in a day and age where we must "keep running to stay in the same place." Standing pat and clinging to a fading past, as demanded by so many conservatives, will ensure we will fall further and further behind, becoming poorer as we do. As we see so many of us are doing today. As our radical conservative politicians, like Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, and so many others, and conservative religious leaders insist we do. It is time we vote out the radical conservative politicians and tell the religious conservative leaders to open their eyes to the reality of today's world.
Glen R. Boise, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.