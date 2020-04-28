My name is Jonathan Abernathy, and I am the middle son of Kent and Karen Abernathy.
My father has always stressed the importance of service, reliability, and commitment. Characteristics that I have tried to carry with me as I work as a fireman and paramedic during this pandemic. Recently, I've reflected on why my dad is the right man to represent Indiana's 5th Congressional District. Here’s a short story to show you the kind of man, father, and leader he is.
Growing up, I was better at saving money than my brother Kris. As kids, we really enjoyed playing street hockey in our neighborhood. Kris preferred playing goalie. When Kris and I were 10 and 12, respectively, there was a set of hockey pads that he wanted and couldn’t afford. I offered to loan him the money, but only if he would repay me 50% more than the loan. Naturally, Kris looked at this "deal" and became angry. He ran inside to complain to my father about the unfair terms.
I assumed my father, having spent many years in corporate banking, would side with the lender (me). He looked at my brother Kris and told him, “In a loan like this, the lender has the ability to set their rates and terms. You can shop around for a better deal or decide to earn the money another way.” Thinking he just agreed with my point of view, I began to smirk. My father then turned to me and continued the lesson. “Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should”, he said. As usual, my father had the ability to turn a disagreement into a lesson.
Without his wisdom and integrity, my brothers and I would not be the men we are today. We know without a doubt, his Hoosier values are needed in Congress to instill honest solutions to our country's problems.
Please join me in supporting Kent Abernathy for Congress.
We are very proud of him.
Jonathan Abernathy, Indianapolis
