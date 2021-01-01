For 25 years, with the help of many, many people, I have been able to give thousands of people a little better Christmas, but my health says it's time I step down.
My cook of 21 years and his wife are going to take it over. It will still be called "The Favors Free Christmas Dinner," so I'm asking all of you who have helped in the past to continue to help next year.
All of you, and I mean all of you, who have helped in the past, I want you to know that this could not have happened without you.
This year we served 750 meals.
Each year it has gotten bigger and bigger and we always had enough, thanks to you.
My cook's name is Kenny Cochrell and his wife is Ronda. Please help them in years to come as you have helped me.
It has been a pleasure to meet and work with you over the years. It has given me a lot of good memories that I will always cherish.
I wish all of you a Happy New Year and please stay safe.
Judy Favors, Kokomo
