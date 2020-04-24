FCA: Each day is Earth Day
In January, Alexis Lewis, a speaker for the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Recycling Program (FCA) in Kokomo presented a program at the Kokomo Area Creation Care meeting about the recycling efforts of FCA in the Howard County, Tipton County and surrounding areas. Our group found it so impressive that we want to share a short summary of a few of the major achievements of FCA in this week when we celebrate Earth Day. They deserve a cheer.
Last year, the five FCA plants in Indiana diverted more than 4,500 tons of waste from landfills – the equivalent of more than 2,200 cars – which included recycling more than 2,000 tons of waste through a “Waste-to-Energy” program with Covanta Environmental Solutions in Indianapolis.
FCA’s environmental team at Indiana Transmission Plant 1 recently purchased 1,500 trees from the Arbor Day Foundation. Some of these trees will be used to improve biodiversity at FCA plants in Kokomo. The company will donate 1,000 of these trees to FCA UAW employees in celebration of Earth Day 2020.
FCA Tipton Transmission Plant brought recycling programs to Maconaquah Middle School. Eighth-grade students helped to create a recycling program for the middle school, which will reduce landfill waste by 7 tons per year. Students also gained an understanding of resource conservation and biodiversity as they built rain catchers, herb gardens, and nesting habitats for purple martins.
Last year FCA practiced sustainability globally by continuously making efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. In the last decade FCA has reduced water use by 40% per vehicle produced, has reduced waste generation by 64% per vehicle produced, and has reduced its carbon footprint by 27% per vehicle produced.
Along with these efforts, the company looks for suppliers that who also have reduced their carbon footprint.
We should be proud to have an industry in our area that includes environmental responsibility along with productivity. Every day is Earth Day for FCA.
Carol Chen, Kokomo
