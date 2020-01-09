Fiscal realities of nonprofit care
Community Health Network and most of Indiana’s largest health care providers are not-for-profit organizations. Recently, a number of articles and academic papers have promoted significant misconceptions and misunderstandings about how Indiana’s not-for-profit hospitals operate, and we feel it’s important to help Hoosiers gain a better understanding of the issues.
As not-for-profits, we are driven by specific missions and overseen by not-for-profit boards. We have expenses and revenues, and like all businesses and organizations large and small, we can only stay open for the long-term by ensuring that we have enough revenues to cover our expenses. We use funds left after paying our expenses to help us further our mission through improved facilities and technologies, and making our care more accessible for the people we serve.
Not-for-profits such as ours refer to the difference between revenues and expenses as the “operating margin.” As a rule of thumb, we at Community aim for an average operating margin of roughly 5%, or a nickel for every dollar we’re reimbursed for our services. In the fast-changing world of health care, that’s prudent to keep our organization healthy so we can continue fulfilling our mission of enhancing health and well-being.
That mission includes our primary function of delivering health care services to all who need them, regardless of their ability to pay. But enhancing well-being also means providing school nurses and behavioral therapists, supporting workforce and economic development, and addressing a wide range of the social determinants of health, from food insecurity to educational issues to transportation needs.
Many of these efforts are part of what’s known as our not-for-profit “community benefit,” which is Internal Revenue Service terminology referring to a wide range of activities that support our mission, but for which we aren’t paid or reimbursed. Community Health Network’s investment in various community benefit programs in 2018 totaled $153 million, including $97 million in care and coverage for low-income Hoosiers.
On top of that, our foundations shared roughly $7 million to support patients and the community, and it cost us $195 million more to provide Medicare services than the government paid us. That’s all part of carrying out a not-for-profit health care mission.
Personal finance experts say the average family should maintain savings equal to at least several months of income, just in case anything bad happens. Businesses and not-for-profit organizations like ours try to follow similar advice. One recent study by an Indiana economist suggested our state’s not-for-profit hospital groups are hanging onto far too much, but unfortunately, that study was based on inaccurate information. At Community, the “cash on hand” we maintain in order to be prudent averages six or seven months of expenses.
Such misunderstandings have led to policy proposals that could cause significant financial challenges for many Indiana not-for-profit hospitals. That, in turn, could impact our collective ability to care for the people who depend on us most, including those who don’t have insurance or can’t afford their care.
All of Indiana’s health care not-for-profits aim to help Hoosiers get healthy and stay healthier, and we all want our communities to prosper. We’re always looking for partners to help us improve Indiana, and we’re more than willing to openly discuss the best ways to do that. We just want to be sure we’re all on the same page, working with complete, accurate information.
Bryan Mills, president, Community Health Network
