As of [Friday] morning, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) has confirmed the first Hoosier case of coronavirus. Under the leadership of Gov. Holcomb, the state, in coordination with our medical community, was prepared and ready to respond.
To further help our state and local governments in the days to come, I voted to pass $7.7 billion in emergency supplemental funding which has now been signed into law. I urge Hoosiers to continue following ISDH’s guidance to prevent the transmission of coronavirus, including washing your hands and staying at home if sick.
I will continue to work closely with our state and local officials as the situation unfolds.
Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana
