These legends will never die
Notre Dame football has a storied past. From 1899 to 1928, playing mostly at Cartier Field, out of 125 home games the Irish lost only twice – to Wabash in 1905 and to Carnegie Tech in 1928.
From 1922-24 the Notre Dame backfield was manned by the “Four Horsemen”, a nickname given to them in October 1924 by sportswriter Grantland Rice, after he saw them dismantle a powerful Army team 13-7 in New York’s Polo Grounds. When they got back, student manager and publicity aide George Strickland had them pose mounted on horses, in one of the most iconic of sports photographs.
Recruited by Coach Knute (Kuh-newt, how he favored it) Rockne, they were quarterback Harry Stuhldreher, left halfback Jim Crowely, right halfback Don Miller, and fullback Elmer Layden. None of them were over 6 feet tall, or weighed more than 162 pounds, and Stuhldreher was one of the smallest quarterbacks ever at Notre Dame. But they were tough, they had to be, in those days a player was required to play the whole game on both sides of the ball. Once a player came out, he could not go back in again.
They played 30 games as a unit, and were beaten only twice, both times by Nebraska. In 1924 Notre Dame was undefeated at 10-0, and in the Rose Bowl they faced also undefeated Stanford, coached by Glen “Pop” Warner and led by all-time great Ernie “Big Dog” Nevers. Elmer Layden scored three touchdowns, and Notre Dame and the Four Horsemen prevailed 27-10 for the national championship.
None of the Four Horsemen did much professionally, and all went into college coaching. Stuhldreher coached at Villanova and at Wisconsin, where he had halfback Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch for a season; Miller was an assistant at Georgia Tech and Ohio State; Layden coached at Columbia College in Iowa, at Duquesne in Pittsburgh, and at Notre Dame from 1934-40. He was also NFL Commissioner from 1941 to 1946. Crowley was at Michigan State and Fordham University, where in 1936 he had the famed “Seven Blocks of Granite” offensive front line, that included right guard Vince Lombardi. And he was there on September 30, 1939, when Fordham played Waynesburg in the first football game ever televised. With one camera and one announcer, an estimated 1,000 TV sets saw Fordham win 34-7.
All four Horsemen were elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. Miller was a first team All American in 1923, replaced in 1924 by Illinois’ Red Grange. The other three were first team All American’s in 1924.
Harry Stuhldreher was the first of the famed four to die, on Jan. 26, 1965, at age 63. Elmer Layden followed on June 30, 1973, age 70; Don Miller died on Jan. 28, 1979, at 77; and Jim Crowley was the last to go on Jan. 15, 1986, at age 83. But legends never die.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
