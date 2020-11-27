In his 11-year pro career, he led the NFL nine times in touchdowns, eight times in receptions, seven times in total yards, seven times in receptions per game, eight times in receiving yards per game, and eight times in total points. He was Don Hutson, called "the first modern receiver" who played from 1935-45 for the Green Bay Packers.
Born Jan. 31, 1913, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, he played baseball, basketball and football as a teenager; he also played with snakes, where he thought he got his speed and agility. He went to the University of Alabama business school, and played end for Coach Frank Thomas and the Alabama Crimson Tide from 1932-34. The "other" end was a guy named Paul "Bear" Bryant. The 1934 Tide went undefeated at 10-0, and in the 1935 Rose Bowl vs. Stanford, before 84,000 people, Hutson made six catches for 165 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Tide's 29-13 win. He was a two-time All-American, and in 1936 he was awarded the Heisman Trophy in retrospect for his 1934 season.
He had not planned to play professionally, but Green Bay coach Curly Lambeau wanted him for his passing attack. He signed with the Packers, there was no draft at that time, and like most players did in those days, he played offense and defense, as an end/wide receiver, and defensive back/end. At times he was also the team's kicker, and he led the league several times in extra points made. He was 7 for 17 in career field goal attempts, and tied for the 1943 lead with three made. On defense he led in interceptions with six in 1940. He was a two-time league MVP, a four-time All Star, and a nine-time All Pro. His Packers teams won the NFL championship three times.
A player with exceptional speed, he ran the 100 yard dash in 9.7 seconds, he developed many of the pass routes still used today. Hard to defend, he played in a time when defenders were allowed to practically beat a receiver up all the way down the field. In a 1945 game against the Detroit Lions, he scored 29 points in the second quarter, scoring four touchdowns and kicking five extra points. After he retired he was an assistant coach under Lambeau for a couple of years. For his career he played in 116 games, had 488 receptions, totaled 7,991 yards with 99 TDs, had three rushing TDs, scored 825 points; on defense he had 30 interceptions for 389 yards. He was a charter member of the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951; the Pro Football HOF in 1963; his number 14 was the first Packer's number retired, and he is in their HOF also.
Later he owned a bowling alley, and several car dealerships in Racine, Wisconsin; he was on the Packers Board of Directors until 1980. He married Julia Richards, and they had three daughters. He died on June 26, 1997, in Rancho Mirage, California. In 1999 the Sporting News ranked him sixth on its list of 100 greatest NFL players. Hutson said, "For every pass I caught in a game, I caught a thousand in practice."
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.